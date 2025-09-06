2025 MLS NEXT Fest will mark the largest youth soccer scouting and recruiting event in North America. Held from December 4-15 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds and Reach 11 Sports Complex in Mesa, Arizona, the showcase event will be unlike any other in North American youth soccer, featuring more than 1,000 teams from at least 200 clubs in all six MLS NEXT age groups (U13 to U19). The 12-day event includes hundreds of professional, national team, and college scouts evaluating more than 30,000 players across 1,850 matches. MLS NEXT Fest will once again feature an opportunity for MLS NEXT Elite Academies to qualify for the 2026 Generation adidas Cup.