2025-26 MLS NEXT Schedule: Key Dates to Know
The 2025-26 MLS NEXT season will be the sixth in the program’s history and feature the top youth players in North America competing in league play, as well as five premier national and international events.
2025-26 MLS NEXT Season Schedule
DATES
EVENT
LOCATION
September 6, 2025
MLS NEXT Season Kicks Off
December 4-15, 2025
MLS NEXT Fest
Arizona Athletic Grounds and Reach 11 Sports Complex; Mesa, Ariz.
March 27-April 4, 2026
Generation adidas Cup
IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.
April 23-28, 2026
MLS NEXT Flex
Toyota Soccer Complex; Frisco, Texas
May 23-31, 2026
MLS NEXT Cup
Regional Athletics Complex; Salt Lake City, Utah
TBA 2026
MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
Charlotte, N.C.