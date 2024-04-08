Generation adidas Cup: Philadelphia Union's Rocio, FC Cincinnati's Chirila highlight awards 

Philadelphia nearly swept the U-17 individual award winners. Diego Rocio’s big-time performance in the knockout rounds led the Union to victory and secured him a Most Valuable Player nod. One of the top goalscorers in MLS NEXT, Rocio caught fire in the quarterfinals (five knockout-round goals). He bagged braces in consecutive games, scoring twice against Croatian side Hajduk Split and twice against Brazilian side Flamengo. In Sunday’s final vs. the LA Galaxy, Rocio scored the first goal and slotted home his penalty kick in the shootout.