Generation adidas Cup Day 3: RBNY, Columbus hand losses to Chelsea & Manchester United

Heading into the 2023 Generation adidas Cup , Julian Hall was certainly no stranger to close observers of the US youth game.

Paul Sokoloff rounded out the scoring as the Red Bulls finished first in Group 2, winners of all three games.

The attacker struck twice on Monday in the final group game for the Red Bulls U-15s, leading his squad to a 3-0 win against Chelsea FC. Hall scored the first just before the halftime break, putting RBNY in a good spot. He doubled the lead just over 10 minutes into the restart, getting in behind the Chelsea backline and finishing emphatically on both occasions.

Named to the Rising XI presented by BODYARMOR ahead of the competition and with US youth national team camp call-ups to his name, the New York Red Bulls Under-15 forward is very much on the radar. More so now after Hall collected a brace against an academy squad from a renowned English Premier League side.

Defender Owen Presthus played the hero this time as his left-footed corner kick in stoppage time found the back of the net, a stunning Olimpico effort. The Crew finished in first place in Group 2 with nine points.

The Red Bulls weren't the only MLS squad to face off against a Premier League powerhouse – and win. The Columbus Crew battled toe-to-toe with Manchester United in the U-17 age group later in the day. The two sides were evenly matched until seven minutes into the second half when Manchester United midfielder Jacob Devaney was sent off for a second yellow card. Columbus knocked on the door down the stretch, finally scoring with just about the last kick of the game.

A draw was enough for Sporting Kansas City to lock up first place in Group 6. Sporting are yet to concede a goal in Florida, locking down a 0-0 draw with Toronto FC on the final day. A 4-3 victory in the shootout earned the extra point, though by that point a spot in the Round of 16 was already secure.

Center back Tate Lampman scored the winning goal as Houston Dynamo FC bested Minnesota United FC by a 1-0 score. Houston should be safe to advance as one of the six best second-place finishers.

In a rematch of a 2022 MLS NEXT Cup clash, Strikers FC and St. Louis CITY SC faced off in Group 8. The SoCal side won it late this year, as a penalty kick from Devin Zachry secured first place for Strikers in a 1-0 match.

The Philadelphia Union locked up first place in Group 5, besting IMG Academy by a 2-1 score. Goals from Alex Perez and Daniel Krueger provided the goals for the Union.

Several squads have their eyes on the knockout stages as the group stage came to a close on Monday.

U15s: Late drama

Needing a win to have the best shot at advancing, Chicago Fire FC did just that in a closely fought, 2-1 win against LA Galaxy. Aaron Ineh’s goal in the fourth minute made it a dream start for the Fire, but a Robert Mejia Peralta goal two minutes later canceled it out. With both sides pushing for the win, a nicely played combination by Vitaliy Hlyut and Liam Healey earned a penalty, which was converted by Emir Herrera for the full points.

A dramatic pair of results left Orlando City SC and Houston Dynamo FC both on six points in Group 4. Orlando secured a 2-1 win against Minnesota United FC. Gustavo Caraballo and Zachary Olah scored goals in the first half as Orlando put together an impressive performance. Minnesota responded and clawed a goal back through Timothy Dennis, but the Lions held on for the win.

That would prove crucial, as the Dynamo won a wild match of their own against FC Nordsjælland. Goals from Jorge Estrada Jr. and Oliver Kim Klang left the game finely poised at 1-1. The Danish side earned a penalty late in the second half, but Houston goalkeeper Nicolas Macouzet saved it. Ilan Ettinger scored the winner for Houston with just two minutes left.