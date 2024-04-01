Generation adidas Cup Day 2: San Jose U-17s stay perfect with win over AZ Alkmaar

Through the first two days of the Generation adidas Cup , the San Jose Earthquakes are one of the pace-setters from the Under-17 sides.

Homegrown signing Chance Cowell, making a second appearance at the tournament, provided the winning goal in Sunday’s victory. His strike in the 16th minute held up, as a back line of Hudson Kohler, Kevin Jimenez, Scott Chavira and Connor Owen teamed up with goalkeeper Matthew Guerra to keep the clean sheet.

After a memorable come-from-behind win on Saturday, the Earthquakes U-17s won a second straight game. This time, instead of a high-scoring affair, San Jose’s defensive ability helped make the difference in a 1-0 win over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

The Philadelphia Union U-15s picked up a second win on Sunday, beating FC Dallas by a 2-0 margin. Willyam Ferreira scored a penalty in the 40th minute to open the scoring, while Malik Jakupovic sealed it with a strike late in the second half. Jakupovic now has three goals from his first two games in Florida.

San Jose’s younger age group also won again, beating Club Necaxa 1-0. Kaedren Spivey scored for the second straight day, and his 34-minute tally secured the full points.

One day after rampaging past Manchester United, Atlanta United came up against St. Louis CITY SC with a chance to take control of the group. An early goal from Amir Henry put Atlanta up, looking to be on course for a second straight win. But St. Louis stormed back, with Brendan McCrory and Jack Hennessy scoring goals in the 23rd and 28th minutes, respectively, to take the lead. After Atlanta went down to 10 men, Jovanni Giffin extended the lead to 3-1. Ignacio Suárez-Couri scored a second for Atlanta in stoppage time, though it ended up only as consolation.

It was a late show for LA Galaxy, who beat CF Monterrey thanks to a 54th-minute goal by Angel Villatoro. Angel Flores Alvarez opened the scoring for Rayados nine minutes into the game. That was quickly canceled by Roman Holliday, who equalized for the Galaxy five minutes later. Villatoro bagged the late winner, making it 2-1 and boosting LA into second place in Group H.

Things remain wide open in Group A, as Real Salt Lake and Weston FC remain tied at four points after Sunday’s action. RSL beat Nashville SC with Reignen Magsino scoring a first-half winner. Weston drew 0-0 with FC Nordsjælland, winning a shootout for the second straight day.

FC Cincinnati won a second straight game at the youngest age group, edging D.C. United by a 1-0 score. Jared Cardenas scored the lone goal of the game in the 43rd minute, his second of the tournament.