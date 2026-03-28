Generation adidas Cup Day 1: Charlotte FC U15s, LAFC U16s roll in openers

The 2026 Generation adidas Cup kicked off Friday, with MLS academies in the Under-15 and Under-16 categories battling each other, as well as top international teams.
Here’s a roundup of some of the matches from Day 1.
FC Cincinnati saw off the challenge from MLS NEXT Pro side Connecticut FC, earning a 3-1 win. Hassan Sakr opened the proceedings before Gabriel Jones extended the lead. After Armin Ahmetovic pulled one back for Connecticut FC, Grant Choi rounded out the scoring for the Orange & Blue.
The Philadelphia Union needed a pair of late goals against Sporting Kansas City to solve a determined defensive effort. Gino Cecere provided the crucial opener, with Mason Cannon adding the second goal in an important 2-0 win.
It was a strong start for Charlotte FC in their group opener against Jamaican side Mile Gully Football Team. Winston Hoover broke the deadlock late in the first half, kicking off a flurry of goals that eventually secured a 4-0 win. Hoover scored a brace, with a Vidar Corvillo goal sandwiched in between. Carter Patterson rounded out the scoring.
David Herrera’s goal provided the winning margin as Houston Dynamo FC collected a 2-1 decision over Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. Peyton James put the Dynamo up early, before the opening tally was cancelled out by a Dani Gelici strike.
Among the pre-tournament favorites, Orlando City defeated Intercontinental Football Academy by a 3-1 score. Jaxon Ludwick scored twice, with Oliver Chatwal tallying in between. Camden Lewis scored the lone goal for IFA.
MLS NEXT powerhouse Cedar Stars Academy-Bergen blitzed past Vancouver Whitecaps FC, scoring four times in rapid succession for a 4-0 win. US youth international Christopher Fitanidis scored a hat trick, while Matthew Brusco added the fourth and final tally.
D.C. United snatched a late 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes thanks to Gabriel Vasquez's second-half stoppage-time goal. The Quakes held a 1-0 lead for the bulk of the game via a Jeffrey Lara Delgado opener. Romer Lara Vargas leveled for D.C., setting the stage for Vasquez’s dramatic winner.
A late goal by Quincy Lamar propelled FC Dallas to a 1-0 win over Toronto FC.
Among the prominent international teams competing, FC Barcelona topped Chicago Fire, 2-1, RSC Anderlecht beat the Portland Timbers, 3-1, and Valencia CF knocked off Real Salt Lake by a 4-1 scoreline.
LAFC put together a strong start en route to a 4-0 defeat of Sockers FC. Andres Sanchez, Jake Dabbay, Felix Gomez and Adriel Duarte found the back of the net for the Black & Gold.
In a matchup between two top sides from the age group, Orlando City SC topped Red Bull New York, 2-0. Lucas Souza opened the score before Juan Molina tacked on the second and definitive goal.
Seattle Sounders FC had a winning start against international opposition, beating Panamanian side C.A. Independiente de La Chorrera, 2-0. Josh Espino and Adin Fikic scored second-half goals to secure the result.
Real Salt Lake picked up a group-opening 2-0 victory over Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg. Ethan Reyes tallied first, with RSL maintaining a one-goal lead until Julian Christy scored the definitive strike in the game's final minutes.
After conceding early against Japanese side Nagoya Grampus, FC Dallas rallied for a 3-1 win. Angel Monsivais scored the equalizer before Benji Flowers and Alvin Tabe put the game out of reach in the second half.
Red Bull Bragantino (2-0 win over the Portland Timbers), Club América (2-0 win over Inter Miami CF), FC Copenhagen (2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes) and CF Monterrey (3-1 win over Atlanta United) were among the international sides to secure full points.