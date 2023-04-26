U.S. National Teqball Federation Donates 24 Teq Tables to MLS NEXT Clubs

The 24 MLS NEXT clubs that received Teq tables come from 15 different states, with five MLS academy clubs and 19 non-MLS academy clubs represented among the recipients, including City SC of Carlsbad, Calif., which can be seen playing on the table below.

Training just became more competitive for MLS NEXT clubs across the country, as the U.S. National Teqball Federation donated Teq tables to 24 MLS NEXT member clubs this spring. Founded in Budapest in 2012, Teqball is a soccer-based sport played on a specially curved table (the Teq Table) and is one of the fastest growing sports in the world.

Teqball games are played between two opponents (singles) or in two teams of two (doubles) and are played with a points-based scoring format where points can be scored with any part of your body except your arms or hands. Much like volleyball, players are given a maximum of three touches before returning the ball to the opponent.

MLS NEXT is grateful for the generous donation from the U.S. National Teqball Federation.

For more information on MLS NEXT and its member clubs, please visit MLSsoccer.com/MLSNEXT.

About MLS NEXT