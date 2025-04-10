Teams to watch at 2025 Generation adidas Cup

Can last year’s winners run it back? Eight of last year’s starting XI from the 2024 final against LA Galaxy remain in the academy, though there has been shuffling of the deck. With standouts Cavan Sullivan and Neil Pierre making the jump to the first team, the next wave of stars will be relied upon like dynamic winger Jamir Johnson and key midfielder Kellan Leblanc. The next Union youngster to break out at Generation adidas Cup could be Malik Jakupovic, who is the only 2009-born player on the U18 roster and has enjoyed a terrific year in league play.