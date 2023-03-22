MLS NEXT adds nine new clubs for 2023-24 season

Additionally, the newest independent MLS NEXT Pro club, Carolina Core FC, will have their U13 and U14 teams join MLS NEXT in 2024-25.

Three clubs – Athletum FC, Capital City SC, and Sporting Athletic Club – will provide a full-player pathway for MLS NEXT prospects, competing in all age groups of MLS NEXT competition ranging from U13 to U19. MLS NEXT will now have teams from two new states – Delaware and West Virginia – bringing the program’s total representation to 33 different states, three Canadian provinces, and the District of Columbia.

Nine clubs are joining MLS NEXT for the 2023-24 season, positioning them to begin play next fall.

MLS NEXT Update 23.24 is ready to install.📱 Our newest members showcase a commitment to elite individual player development in addition to fostering a positive environment within their local soccer communities. 2023-24 expansion teams will kick off with MLS NEXT in the fall. pic.twitter.com/Tije3Y7icw

"We are excited to welcome these nine clubs to MLS NEXT as they will strengthen the top youth soccer program in North America," said MLS NEXT General Manager Justin Bokmeyer. "Each club exhibits a unique commitment to the highest quality of player development, both on and off the field, which is consistent with our goal of providing the best and most well-rounded educational environments for our young athletes."

Clubs were evaluated on several key factors – leadership and management, player development, and creating an inclusive club environment. A club’s leadership was evaluated based on the implementation of a defined soccer philosophy, quality of coaching staff, and constant coaching support and education. Clubs that demonstrated a commitment to holistic player development and support emphasized the creation of performance pathways and professionalism of the daily environment.