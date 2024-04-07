MLS NEXT

MLS NEXT Statement

MLS NEXT is deeply concerned and upset by the recent incidents of on-field abuse of players during several games at the GA Cup this week. This behavior is entirely unacceptable, violates the rules of the competition, and our collective effort to ensure a respectful and inclusive environment for all.

Following any allegations, trained professional staff offer and provide immediate resources to all involved.

MLS NEXT has already begun an extensive review of existing protocols and training programs for all clubs competing in league play and tournament competition, up to and including the adoption of best practices from MLS first team competitions.

CF Flamengo will not participate in today’s scheduled GA Cup match. MLS NEXT immediately began an investigation into the events following Saturday’s semifinal match, and that investigation remains ongoing. Given the age of the minors, specific details about allegations or findings regarding any individuals will remain confidential.

