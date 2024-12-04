MLS NEXT Recap: Who stood out in November?

Below are the top performers from MLS NEXT in the month of November that you should know, including the Player and Teams of the Month.

After defeating Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF in October, they followed up those impressive performances with wins against Florida Rush, Athletum FC, among others in November. Overall, the club’s attack was balanced as six different players scored multiple goals during the month.

Heading into the month of December, Miami Futbol Academy Rush have been one of the standout teams of the U15 age group in 2024 so far. The side has yet to lose a game and rattled off a tremendous October, going 4-0-1 with 14 goals scored in those five games.

The standout in attack for the Black and Gold was Andrew Sorto, who scored nine times in five matches, including hat tricks against Colorado and Albion SC Las Vegas. Sorto’s nine goals helped LAFC outscore opponents 17 to 6 in November.

Perhaps no club in MLS NEXT played a harder schedule in November than LAFC ’s U16 side, but the group impressed, winning four of the five matches. LAFC’s U16 team took down some of the top contenders in the age group as the notched victories against the Colorado Rapids (3-2), Strikers FC (3-0), and the Portland Timbers (2-1).

Throughout November, the defense was stellar for the Wolves as they conceded just three goals and produced shutouts against the Michigan Jaguars (1-0 on Nov. 9) and Indy Eleven (2-0 on Nov. 16). The attack was led by Ryan Hickson’s five goals, which included a hat trick in the club’s 4-1 win over St. Louis Scott Gallagher on Nov. 24.

The month of November belonged to the Michigan Wolves in the U17 age group as the historic club made their presence felt with an unbeaten 4-0-0 record. In MLS NEXT Flex play, the club is the one of two teams in the U17 age group to win at least eight games and not lose a match.

The Lions’ remarkable young attack is spearheaded by Justin Ellis, who scored seven times over the four matches with a hat trick coming against Montréal on November 16. Ellis was previously selected to the U.S. U18 Youth National Team in September for friendlies in which he scored against both Peru and Japan. The 17-year-old forward has been a standout for the Lions as they look like one of the top teams in all of MLS NEXT heading into December.

Orlando City SC ’s U19 side has been dominant all season long and remains the only unbeaten team in the age group after a perfect 4-0-0 month in November. Against MLS academies in November, Orlando was sensational, defeating both CF Montréal and Charlotte FC each, 6-2, and Inter Miami CF , 3-2.

Moniz’s terrific month helped the Boston Bolts to a 6-0-1 record as the young attacker scored several clutch goals. In three of the club’s six wins, Moniz scored the game-winning goal in the match. Additionally, Moniz had a hat trick against Bayside FC on November 9 to help jumpstart his high-scoring month.

The standout player in November resides in Massachusetts as forward Logan Moniz for FC Greater Boston Bolts earned the MLS NEXT Player of the Month honor. Moniz was sensational in attack as he scored seven times during the month, which was the second most in the U17 age group.

Earlier this month, MLS NEXT announced the six recipients of the third-annual MLS NEXT Delivering Access presented by DoorDash. The program benefits MLS NEXT Elite by providing financial resources to generate equal opportunities and advance soccer communities throughout the United States. In 2024-25, DoorDash will provide $25,000 to these six clubs – AFC Lightning, Beadling Soccer Club, Carolina Core FC, Ironbound Soccer Club, Players Development Academy, and Triangle United Soccer Association.

Over the past three years, 18 different clubs have been recipients of MLS NEXT Delivering Access presented by DoorDash, totaling $450,000 in contributions. These clubs utilized the program’s funds to increase player scholarships, implement a player leadership program, implement a cutting-edge video analysis program, provide college guidance mentorship, and create a mental health program, among many uses.

The six clubs will reinvest the funds into their clubs’ infrastructure to lower costs for those in the soccer community. For example, Triangle United Soccer Association will work to provide more financial aid packages and travel stipends to assist players and their families. This will assist the club when players are given the opportunity to go on trial along with any travel for league matches on the weekend.