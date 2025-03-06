MLS NEXT Recap: Who stood out in January & February 2025?

Below are the top performers from MLS NEXT in January and February 2025 that you should know, including the Player and Teams of the Month.

One of the top performers for the U15s was Timoni Gbalajobi , who scored five times, including a brace against the New York Red Bulls in their 5-0 win on Feb. 22. Gbalajobi also earned a call-up to the U15 US youth national team in the February/March camp and scored against Mexico in the side’s most recent win.

In the U15 age group, there are only two remaining undefeated clubs in regular season action. One of those is the Philadelphia Union , who continued their hot form in January and February, winning all five of their matches and conceding only a single goal during the two months.

Their most impressive performance came in a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Feb. 15, which featured a brace from Tyler Brown . Brown, who has scored 17 goals in 12 games to begin 2025, is also being recognized as the MLS NEXT Player of the Month for his remarkable goal scoring.

The start of the 2025 season has seen Vancouver Whitecaps FC shine in MLS play and their academy is doing the same thing in the U16 age group, earning Team of the Month honors. Vancouver went 8-1-0 in January and February, with each of their wins coming by at least two goals.

The U17 side’s signature win came on January 25 when they defeated Phoenix Rising FC, 4-3, as both clubs are jockeying for a spot in the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. At the end of March, the club will have their most important contest as they face Barca Residency Academy on the 30th, in a match featuring the top two teams in the division standings.

Out in the Southwest Division, Las Vegas Sports Academy’s U17 side made their move when the calendar flipped to 2025. The club went 6-0-1 in January and February, which included a total of 26 goals scored across those seven matches. Vegas’ high goal-scoring total has come from a wide array as 11 different players found the back of the net.

Portland’s competition has also been stiff, as two of those wins came against MLS academies Real Salt Lake (4-3 on Feb. 1) and rivals Seattle Sounders FC (4-1 on Feb. 9). The man of the match in both those contests was 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star presented by Allstate Max Eisenberg , who scored five goals across the two games. Eisenberg is currently committed to Oregon State and previously made his MLS NEXT Pro debut in 2024.

The Portland Timbers’ U19 side was dominant to kick off the year, as they have won all 10 matches on their schedule to open 2025. The 10 wins all came in impressive fashion, with Portland outscoring opponents 45-9 across those matches.

Brown has been crucial in key games for Vancouver, which included a brace against the San Jose Earthquakes on Feb. 15 and scoring the game-clinching goal against Sacramento Republic FC on Feb. 2. The U16 forward will be a name to watch north of the border as the 2025 Generation adidas Cup approaches in April.

The top scorer in all of MLS NEXT in 2025 has been Vancouver Whitecaps FC U16 forward Tyler Brown , who has scored 17 times in just 12 games. Brown’s breakout has been coming after starring with the Whitecaps’ U15 side at the 2024 Generation adidas Cup in Bradenton, Florida.

In February, MLS NEXT announced the division structure and participating teams in the new tier of competition. The new tier will feature more than 1,200 teams from more than 220 clubs across regional divisions during the regular season. Of those clubs, more than half previously competed outside of MLS NEXT.

A full breakdown of the divisions and participating clubs is available HERE.

Each division will be managed by leading league operators across the youth landscape with a strong commitment to player development – the National Academy League (NAL) operated by 3Step Soccer, Elite Academy League (EAL), Sporting Development League (SDL), Cobalt Sports, and Cal North Soccer Association.