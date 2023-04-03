MLS NEXT performer of MLS NEXT Pro Matchday 2: Ryder Mills 

FC Cincinnati 2 did not walk away with their second MLS NEXT Pro victory of the season Friday night, but they did receive a promising performance from one of their young academy players.

Ryder Mills scored his first MLS NEXT Pro goal in FCC2’s 2-1 road loss to Crown Legacy FC. The 18-year-old made his MLS NEXT Pro debut off the bench for Tyrone Marshall’s squad and celebrated his first goal in the process.