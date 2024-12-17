MLS NEXT announces strategic alliance with Girls Academy

“Our strategic alliance with the Girls Academy fosters an aligned development pathway for boys and girls aspiring to reach their highest potential,” said MLS NEXT General Manager Kyle Albrecht.

“We believe this is an important step in growing the sport in North America, as the alignment between both programs will greatly benefit players, families, and clubs.”

Founded in 2020, the Girls Academy provides elite competition and player development opportunities for female athletes, featuring 114 clubs and more than 16,000 players (including 48 clubs that have a boys team in MLS NEXT). GA member clubs compete in U13 to U19 age groups split into 11 conferences across the country.

“The Girls Academy is thrilled to partner with MLS NEXT on a shared vision to elevate players and standards to the highest level,” said Girls Academy Commissioner Patricia Hughes.

“MLS NEXT is the leader in the North American ecosystem and together we will focus on driving the game forward. Our collaboration will prioritize player-centric development, emphasizing the individual growth of each athlete. This alliance represents a significant step toward ensuring players, coaches and clubs have the resources they need to reach their full potential."

MLS NEXT and the GA will also work together on coaching education and innovation programs as well as hosting regional showcase events in which teams from MLS NEXT and the GA will attend. These regional events will simplify scheduling and travel for players, families, and clubs and ensure boys and girls teams are competing in front of college, professional, and national team scouts.