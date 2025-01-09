MLS NEXT Announces New Competition Tier

MLS NEXT today announced a new competition tier that will increase the number of clubs in MLS NEXT and deepen the overall pool of players and coaches. Starting in September 2025, clubs in the program will compete in regular season games, regional tournaments, and various MLS NEXT national events as well as coaching development and education programs, talent identification, and high-performance opportunities.
MLS NEXT is the elite platform for youth development in North America – currently with 151 member clubs and over 16,000 players – and this expansion will provide opportunities for thousands of additional players and coaches, allowing member clubs greater flexibility to align team travel and scheduling, optimize player pools, and more effectively allocate club resources. This new competition tier, along with the recently announced strategic alliance with the Girls Academy, will play a pivotal role in continuing to raise the overall performance and competition level across youth soccer in the U.S. and Canada.
The expanded tier of MLS NEXT will be managed by leading league operators across the youth landscape with a strong commitment to player development. The operators will follow mandated program guidelines and technical standards set by MLS NEXT to ensure a high-quality product. Operators will include the National Academy League (NAL) operated by 3Step Soccer, Elite Academy League (EAL), Sporting Development League (SDL), Cobalt Sports, and Cal North Soccer Association.
“MLS NEXT is elevating soccer across North America for players, coaches, and referees,” said MLS NEXT general manager Kyle Albrecht. “This expansion, alongside our strategic alliance with the Girls Academy, brings together top-tier resources to continue building a clear pathway across North America for more players to reach their highest potential.”
“The addition of a new tier to MLS NEXT reflects Major League Soccer’s continued dedication to growing the game at the youth level,” said MLS NEXT technical director Luis Robles. “We are excited to deepen the talent pool and welcome more players and coaches as we work with them to develop the next generation of talent who will impact the professional game and national teams.”
In the expanded tier of MLS NEXT, clubs will participate in one of eight regional tournaments each season in addition to the option for eligible age groups to attend MLS NEXT Fest in December. The regional tournaments will serve as qualifying for a championship event at MLS NEXT Cup later in 2026. These events will be marquee talent identification opportunities for college, professional, and national team scouts to evaluate players. Players competing in the new tier will also be eligible to play high school soccer. Beginning immediately, clubs interested in applying for membership to the new tier of competition within MLS NEXT to begin play in September of 2025 can do so HERE.
What They’re Saying
“We think it is wonderful that MLS NEXT has expanded its pathway to give access to more clubs and players. National Academy League has a proven record of working with MLS NEXT Elite Academies and other top clubs. We are thrilled to support MLS NEXT to unite the youth soccer landscape and enhance player development.” – Vice President of 3Step Soccer Ian Burgess
“For the last 5 years, the EA has provided clubs across the U.S. the opportunity to be a part of a national platform, and we are honored that our body of work has been recognized. The alignment with MLS NEXT allows there to be collaboration and cooperation to bring the game together. The EA is excited to play an important role in this new tier of MLS NEXT, while continuing to grow clubs and set standards for clubs to progress and develop within the EA.” – Ryan Miller, EA Commissioner
“The new tier of MLS NEXT is a tremendous development for soccer in the United States. The opportunity for more players to join the Major League Soccer pyramid is important and exciting. Cobalt Sports is proud to be a part of this new MLS NEXT competition and looks forward to serving the players and clubs to the highest professional standards established by MLS.” – Brent Erwin, Cobalt Sports
"It is an honor for Cal North Soccer Association to be included in the tier expansion of MLS NEXT and to be the only youth soccer association involved in this new chapter along with the other soccer organizations. Our goal here in Northern California has always been to grow the game since 1969 and we continue to do so by finding ways of working with strong organizations such as MLS NEXT," said Marley Wilson, Cal North Soccer Association Executive Director. "Our diligent, yet tenacious work will continue for the better of youth soccer and for the better of our members in Northern California as we look forward to an exciting 2025 year and beyond."