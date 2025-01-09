MLS NEXT Announces New Competition Tier

MLS NEXT today announced a new competition tier that will increase the number of clubs in MLS NEXT and deepen the overall pool of players and coaches. Starting in September 2025, clubs in the program will compete in regular season games, regional tournaments, and various MLS NEXT national events as well as coaching development and education programs, talent identification, and high-performance opportunities.

MLS NEXT is the elite platform for youth development in North America – currently with 151 member clubs and over 16,000 players – and this expansion will provide opportunities for thousands of additional players and coaches, allowing member clubs greater flexibility to align team travel and scheduling, optimize player pools, and more effectively allocate club resources. This new competition tier, along with the recently announced strategic alliance with the Girls Academy, will play a pivotal role in continuing to raise the overall performance and competition level across youth soccer in the U.S. and Canada.

The expanded tier of MLS NEXT will be managed by leading league operators across the youth landscape with a strong commitment to player development. The operators will follow mandated program guidelines and technical standards set by MLS NEXT to ensure a high-quality product. Operators will include the National Academy League (NAL) operated by 3Step Soccer, Elite Academy League (EAL), Sporting Development League (SDL), Cobalt Sports, and Cal North Soccer Association.

“MLS NEXT is elevating soccer across North America for players, coaches, and referees,” said MLS NEXT general manager Kyle Albrecht. “This expansion, alongside our strategic alliance with the Girls Academy, brings together top-tier resources to continue building a clear pathway across North America for more players to reach their highest potential.”

“The addition of a new tier to MLS NEXT reflects Major League Soccer’s continued dedication to growing the game at the youth level,” said MLS NEXT technical director Luis Robles. “We are excited to deepen the talent pool and welcome more players and coaches as we work with them to develop the next generation of talent who will impact the professional game and national teams.”