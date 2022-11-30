MLS NEXT announces details for 400+ team MLS NEXT Fest event

MLS NEXT announced details on Thursday for the second-ever MLS NEXT Fest.
The seven-day event will feature over 400 top youth teams from the United States and Canada competing in over 600 matches at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California from Dec. 2 to Dec.8. Players will have the opportunity showcase their talent for college, national team, and professional scouts and coaches.
RELATED: Full schedule of matches.
Competitions details
MLS NEXT Fest will feature three separate competitions and include six different age groups (U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, and U19).
MLS NEXT Fest Showcase
MLS NEXT Fest Showcase is the largest competition at the event, with 430 MLS NEXT teams from all six age groups playing three games in four days. Matches are schedule based on division, competition in past events, and competitive standings from 2022-23 MLS NEXT regular season. Scheduling ensures that each club will play a variety of competition from across the country.
Generation adidas Cup Qualifiers
The Generation adidas Cup Qualifiers features 58 MLS Academies from across the U15 and U17 age divisions. Results from these matches will determine seeding for next year's Generation Adidas Cup, held at IMG Academy in Brandenton, Fla.
MLS NEXT Fest Best Of
Players from the MLS NEXT Fest showcase are eligible to be selected for MLS NEXT Fest Best Of matches. Selected players will compete against one another across four games scheduled from Dec. 4-6.
Coaching education
In addition to the top-level youth matches, MLS NEXT Fest will feature several coaching education programs, including the Culture Coordinator Program and Career in Soccer Summit.
Scouts and talent evaluators
The following scouts and talent evaluation groups will be on hand to watch the players in action.
- U.S. Soccer's Director of Talent Identification, Tony Lepore, plus staff
- College programs
- Professional clubs
- Seven MLS NEXT match evaluators – all current or former professional players and coaches
Enhanced player experience
Athletes competing at MLS NEXT Fest can enjoy perks and amenities at the adidas athlete HQ, including:
- Teqball
- World Cup viewing zone
- Retail and gaming opportunities
- TOCA football experience
- Rezzil experience