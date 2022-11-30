MLS NEXT announces details for 400+ team MLS NEXT Fest event

The seven-day event will feature over 400 top youth teams from the United States and Canada competing in over 600 matches at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California from Dec. 2 to Dec.8. Players will have the opportunity showcase their talent for college, national team, and professional scouts and coaches.

MLS NEXT announced details on Thursday for the second-ever MLS NEXT Fest .

Competitions details

MLS NEXT Fest will feature three separate competitions and include six different age groups (U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, and U19).

MLS NEXT Fest Showcase

MLS NEXT Fest Showcase is the largest competition at the event, with 430 MLS NEXT teams from all six age groups playing three games in four days. Matches are schedule based on division, competition in past events, and competitive standings from 2022-23 MLS NEXT regular season. Scheduling ensures that each club will play a variety of competition from across the country.

Generation adidas Cup Qualifiers

The Generation adidas Cup Qualifiers features 58 MLS Academies from across the U15 and U17 age divisions. Results from these matches will determine seeding for next year's Generation Adidas Cup, held at IMG Academy in Brandenton, Fla.

MLS NEXT Fest Best Of