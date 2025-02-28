MLS NEXT adds seven expansion teams ahead of 2025-26 season

MLS NEXT has announced seven new clubs that will join the program’s top tier beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Chattanooga FC, which started competing in MLS NEXT Pro in 2024 as an independent club, was previously announced as joining MLS NEXT in 2025-26.

Three clubs with MLS NEXT Pro affiliations will join in the fall – Chattanooga FC (U13 to U15), Huntsville City FC (U13, U14), and Michigan Futbol Academy (U13 to U19). Huntsville City is the first MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to launch an MLS NEXT academy independent of its MLS club, while Michigan Futbol Academy will be affiliated with the recently announced MLS NEXT Pro team in Grand Rapids.

Tulsa Greenwood SC will be the first MLS NEXT club in Oklahoma, marking the 34th different state to have an MLS NEXT team, along with the District of Columbia.

Of the new clubs joining the top level of MLS NEXT, ALBION SC Colorado, Michigan Futbol Academy, Northern Virginia Alliance, The Football Academy, and Tulsa Greenwood SC will provide a full player pathway, competing in all age groups of MLS NEXT competition from U13 to U19.

“We are excited to welcome all the expansion clubs that will be joining across both MLS NEXT tiers and look forward to the impact they will make. The interest from across the ecosystem emphasizes MLS NEXT’s standing as one of the most elite platforms for player development in the world.”

“After a rigorous expansion process, these seven clubs demonstrated a thoughtful commitment to player development that will be extremely valuable to our program,” said MLS NEXT general manager Kyle Albrecht.

New MLS NEXT Tier teams & divisions

MLS NEXT also announced the division structure and participating teams in the new tier of competition, which was previously unveiled in January.

The new tier will feature more than 1,200 teams from more than 220 clubs across regional divisions during the regular season. Of those clubs, more than half previously competed outside of MLS NEXT. Each division will be managed by leading league operators across the youth landscape with a strong commitment to player development – the National Academy League (NAL) operated by 3Step Soccer, Elite Academy League (EAL), Sporting Development League (SDL), Cobalt Sports, and Cal North Soccer Association.