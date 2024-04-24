MLS NEXT adds eight new clubs for 2024-25 season

Mississippi's first MLS NEXT club, Southern States Soccer Club has been the pinnacle of soccer in the state since it was founded in 2015. The club goes by the motto ‘Partum In Futurum’ or ‘Creating the Future’ as it attracts some of the top young talents from all across the southern United States. With a diverse and experienced group of coaches, Southern States Soccer promotes a positive culture for youth sports in an environment that teaches life lessons through the sport of soccer and nurturing a love of the game.