Champions! MLS NEXT powers USA title at Concacaf U-15 tournament

MLSsoccer staff

The United States, fueled by a roster comprised of exclusively MLS NEXT players, took home the Concacaf Boys’ Under-15 Championship on Sunday with a 4-2 victory over Mexico – marking the first time the Yanks have won the tournament.

The final, contested at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez in the Dominican Republic, capped the US outscoring their opponents by an aggregate score of 26-5. The group, led by head coach Tom Heinemann (a former striker in MLS), featured 18 MLS NEXT players representing nine different MLS clubs.

Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan earned Best Player Award for the tournament after scoring four goals. Sullivan was the only player on the US roster born in 2009 – the other 17 were born in 2008.

LAFC midfielder Jude Terry captained the US in the final vs. Mexico, a game where Columbus Crew forward Chase Adams, New York Red Bulls forward Julian Hall and Philadelphia forward Jamir Johnson all scored. Hall and teammate Tanner Rosborough are fresh off helping RBNY win a 2023 MLS NEXT Cup title, while Real Salt Lake goalkeeper William Mackay is another standout.

