Champions! MLS NEXT powers USA title at Concacaf U-15 tournament

The United States, fueled by a roster comprised of exclusively MLS NEXT players, took home the Concacaf Boys’ Under-15 Championship on Sunday with a 4-2 victory over Mexico – marking the first time the Yanks have won the tournament.

The final, contested at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez in the Dominican Republic, capped the US outscoring their opponents by an aggregate score of 26-5. The group, led by head coach Tom Heinemann (a former striker in MLS), featured 18 MLS NEXT players representing nine different MLS clubs.

Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan earned Best Player Award for the tournament after scoring four goals. Sullivan was the only player on the US roster born in 2009 – the other 17 were born in 2008.