Alyssa Thompson breaks ground from MLS NEXT to the Women's World Cup

With the FIFA Women’s World Cup underway in Australia and New Zealand, an 18-year-old marquee Los Angeles talent partially developed through the MLS NEXT academy infrastructure could play a key part at the tournament.

When you’re the lone girl among boys, you stick out. And, according to Gonzalez, every now and then a parent would take issue. But then, as now, he’d simply instruct the Thompson sisters to prove yourselves.

With early expectations laid down that they could join, but would need to cut it by the same standards as everyone else, TFA took them in.

Mario and Karen Thompson, both former athletes themselves, sought out TFA in the belief the local boys academy is where their girls would best develop; they’d discovered through word of mouth in LA that TFA was the place to be. The fact it was a boys team didn’t stop Mario Thompson from picking up the phone and saying: Okay, but what do you think about my two girls playing?

Thompson first joined TFA back in 2013 as a 9-year-old – a decision Mario Gonzalez, her coach for the past three and a half seasons there, said was driven by the early abilities of the Thompson girls and the supportive role their parents took in their soccer development.

As Thompson (alongside her younger sister Gisele) developed as youth players at MLS' Total Futbol Academy, and MLS NEXT boys academy, those are the very characteristics they had to embody to prove they could cut it and excel there. For an aspirational national team that will soon rely heavily on its next generation – this summer and into the future – perhaps nobody embodies the spirit of what’s to come better than the Thompson sisters.

Alyssa Thompson is the youngest player on the roster for the US women’s national team , now in New Zealand attempting to do what no international football team has ever accomplished: win three World Cups in a row. That dream’s fruition would hardly be the first time the four-time world champions have managed to carve new paths while shouldering pressure, critique, and uncharted territory.

At that age, potential is raw. The development dynamics utilized by TFA were introductory. But even then, Thompson’s innate capabilities became quickly evident. Her speed and athleticism (harbingers of the elite, track-star caliber speed that would go on to define her game) stood out. But she still needed to build those tools in order to become the creative, versatile winger she is now – a process TFA played a key role in over the next decade.

That development path wound through other clubs too, including ECNL side Real SoCal, where Thompson went to play through much of her teenage years until the pandemic.

Returning to TFA

The girls left to play with Real SoCal in 2015. But in 2020, Mario Thompson called TFA president Paul Walker back up. He was curious to know if his teenage daughters could try out for the team again.

TFA had just been granted full academy status by MLS, with opportunities from the U-13 to U-19 levels. Gonzalez responded the same way he had when the girls were young: “My thoughts are, they can come back, but they have to try out. Just like everybody else. And they have to be good enough to make the team. Simple as that.”

As Gonzalez told MLSsoccer.com while thinking back to that moment, it’s one thing to have a pair of 7-to-9-year-old girls playing on a boys team as they just start out. It’s a different story to have a pair of teenage girls looking to play with teenage boys. There were initial questions the Thompson sisters had to resolve.

“I mean, pretty quickly into the scene, into the trial portion of it... I knew they were good enough to be there. I just didn't know if they could compete physically,” said Gonzalez. “I knew the mental and technical part. I knew the speed of play, I knew they had it. It was just the physical component, right? Because playing with boys at U9 is a lot different than playing with boys at U16, U17.”