2023 MLS NEXT Fest Participants

MLS NEXT Festfeatures over 300 of the top youth teams across the United States and Canada competing in the MLS NEXT Fest Showcase and Generation adidas Cup qualifiers. The seven-day event held at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, Calif. from December 2-8, 2022, provides an opportunity for North America’s top youth talent to be seen by college, national team and professional scouts/coaches in a single location.