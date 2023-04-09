Generation adidas Cup: Philadelphia Union march into U15, U17 finals

For the second year in a row, MLS teams will sweep the Under-15 and Under-17 Generation adidas Cup titles – and each of the 2023 trophies could be bound for Chester, Pennsylvania after Saturday’s semifinal tussles.

Philadelphia Union have reached both of Sunday’s championship matches, which will be streamed for subscribers of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV .

Here’s a closer look at how these matchups came to be, with Austin FC (Under-15) and FC Dallas (Under-17) also taking care of business at IMG Academy. Could silverware be heading to Texas instead?

But a deep Union side held on, putting them one match away from a chance at raising the prestigious Generation adidas Cup.

Facing off against a quality attacking outfit in Orlando City SC , an early second-half goal from Nehan Hasan was enough in a 1-0 victory. There were some hairy moments: an Orlando goal was chalked off due to a whistle for a handball, then Union goalkeeper Alex Smith did well to claim a late free kick in the dying minutes.

Pre-tournament favorites Philadelphia Union, after knocking off international sides Arsenal and Real Madrid in past stages, survived another tough knockout challenge to advance.

It was an even match through the bulk of the action, with Austin FC goalkeeper Nicolas Aristizabal making a couple of key saves to keep it tied 0-0. Aristizabal then played the hero role during the shootout, saving two Genk spot kicks to clinch the club’s first-ever berth in a Generation adidas Cup final.

Austin FC await Philly after edging out the competition's final international side, Belgium’s KRC Genk, in a penalty shootout to reach the final. As has been the case all tournament, defense was the bedrock of the Verde & Black’s success.

FC Dallas have long been the standard-bearer among MLS academies, and they needed penalty kicks (5-4) to advance after battling the Columbus Crew to a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

The Crew twice seized the lead, but Dallas mustered a response both times. Columbus winger Anthony Alaouieh opened the scoring in the 18th minute. A great pass from Cooper Flanary slipped Alaouieh in behind the FCD backline, and he obliged with an emphatic finish over goalkeeper Julian Eyestone.

Dallas grabbed their first equalizer from a set piece. Center back Gabriel Brandon steered home a low cross back into the six-yard box from Mikey Murphy in the 26th minute to tie the game at 1-1.

Alaouieh put the Crew back up by a goal with a back-post finish in the 41st minute. Nayrobi Vargas answered for FC Dallas the second time, wriggling free in the box in the 50th minute to head home from point-blank range.