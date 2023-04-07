Generation adidas Cup: Semifinals set! Union defeat Real Madrid U15s, LAFC beat Flamengo U17s

Orlando City await the Union in the next round. US youth national team forward Gustavo Caraballo had a big day helping his side top the Columbus Crew, 2-0. Four minutes into the game, Caraballo created the first goal, beating a couple of defenders before blasting a left-footed shot from just outside the box that hit the post and bounced in off Crew goalkeeper Kendall Starks. Orlando held off the Crew for the rest of the game, and Caraballo scored again in the 60th minute, a sterling individual effort to seal the result.