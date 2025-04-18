Generation adidas Cup: Real Salt Lake U16s book semifinal date with KRC Genk 

Up next for Colorado is a matchup against Atlanta United , who battled to a 0-0 draw with the Portland Timbers . A 5-4 spot-kick victory secured progress to the semifinals.

Orlando City SC reached the semifinals via a timely goal and an airtight defense. Omar Robbana put Orlando up 1-0 in the second minute against Real Salt Lake in another clash of MLS sides. That stood through the 60 minutes, as center backs Clovis Archange and Jackson Platts helped keep the shutout in front of goalkeeper Juan Rojas.