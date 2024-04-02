Generation adidas Cup Day 3: FC Dallas U-15s overcome Genk, St. Louis U-17s down Flamengo

Monday’s action at the Generation adidas Cup was do-or-die time for teams seeking to win the competition. The top 16 teams in the 10-group tournament would all secure progress to the Championship Bracket and a shot at winning the competition at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

FC Dallas defender Christian Wygant ended up in goal during the shootout, after goalkeeper Juan Carrera was sent off for handling the ball outside the box. In the ninth round, Wygant made a save that set the table for FCD to grab the extra point.

There were also big moments and results for MLS sides outside the first-place finishers. FC Dallas U-15s drew 1-1 against Genk. Neither side managed to score through the game’s first 50 minutes. FCD eventually broke the deadlock, as a Christopher Cook through ball set the table for Jordyn Eason to open the scoring in the 53rd minute. The lead wouldn’t last long, however, as Genk tied it one minute after through a header from Maxime Buekers.

FC Cincinnati U-17s built off their big upset on Sunday, securing a 1-0 victory versus Atlas FC. The victory ensured a first-place finish in Group A, thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Philadelphia Union . Stefan Chirila scored the lone goal in the 35th minute, and the defense held firm to advance to the Round of 16.

San Jose Earthquakes U-17s continued to succeed, finishing as the only MLS side to win all three group games. Christopher Menjivar, Tomo Allen and Chance Cowell scored in a 3-0 win over CF Montréal .

Stone Marion bagged the winner, cleaning up a rebound in the seventh minute. A stout defensive effort and strong performance by goalkeeper Lucas McPartlin helped St. Louis become the first team to defeat the Brazilian side in Florida.

Here’s a rundown of some of the other notable results from Monday.

Orlando City SC punched their ticket into the Championship bracket, finishing in second place behind Arsenal in Group J. It was the same trio that powered an opening-day win, as Jakob Garcia scored in the ninth minute against the New England Revolution. Mattew Belgodere added a second goal early in the second half, while Zachary Olah tallied the third in stoppage time for a 3-0 win.

The LA Galaxy captured first place in Group H with another win. Aaron Medina’s 40th-minute goal was enough to see off Toronto FC by a 1-0 scoreline.

New York City FC did their best to secure a spot in the Round of 16 as one of the best second-place finishers. A 3-2 win against Vancouver Whitecaps FC secured the full points, but it required holding onto a narrow lead. Goals from Peter Molinari, Jaheem Bennett and Henrik Hvatum staked NYCFC to a three-goal lead with just over 10 minutes to go. Late goals from Vancouver's Tyler Brown and Ryder Sewell made it a nervy finish, though NYCFC persevered.

Anthony Capetillo’s stoppage-time winner against Weston FC secured Real Salt Lake a 1-0 win on Monday. It also clinched first place in Group A and a shot at winning the competition.

Meeting in a decisive clash in Group I, Inter Miami CF narrowly beat the Philadelphia Union by a 1-0 score to finish at the top. Gabriel Florentino scored the winning goal in the 40th minute.