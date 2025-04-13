Generation adidas Cup Day 1: Orlando City U18s rally to beat Inter Milan

Day 1 at the 2025 Generation adidas Cup is complete, with teams beginning Group Stage action at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Here are some notable results at the premier youth tournament, which features 80 teams representing 14 countries and four continents.
Orlando defeat Serie A powerhouse
After Roberts Kukulis headed home the opener for Inter Milan, Orlando City SC mounted a second-half rally to defeat the Italian superclub, 5-4, in penalty kicks.
Lions forward Justin Ellis swept home a low cross from homegrown midfielder Gustavo Caraballo, then goalkeeper Juan Rojas made two shootout saves to earn two points from the 1-1 draw. Defender Omar Robbana scored the winning PK.
Orlando's lineup also featured homegrown midfielder Colin Guske, as well as Rising XI defender Clovis Archange.
RBNY overcome Leicester
Facing a Premier League opponent in Leicester City, the New York Red Bulls snagged two points by winning 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw.
Leicester's Lorenz Hutchinson cleaned up a 13th-minute fast break to give the visitors the 1-0 lead, only for RBNY's Dennis Nelich to equalize in first-half stoppage time.
When PKs rolled around, New York goalkeeper Tobias Szewczyk came up clutch and Matteo Zambrano sealed the result from the spot.
Here's a sampling of other notable results, focusing on MLS vs. international competition:
- Toronto FC 2, Palmeiras 1
- Atlanta United 2, Santos Laguna 1
- CF Montréal 2, Club Bolívar 0
- New York City FC 2, CF Monterrey 0
- New England Revolution 1 (4), Daejeon Hana Citizen 1 (2)
At the younger age group, there were several impressive results from MLS clubs against international foes – including Charlotte FC downing a Belgian powerhouse and Orlando City routing a storied South Korean club.
- Charlotte FC 2, KRC Genk 1
- Orlando City SC 5, Ulsan HD FC 0
- CF Montréal 1, Deportivo Toluca FC 0
Match highlights are also available for games featuring Toronto FC and D.C. United.