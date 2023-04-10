Back on top! Philadelphia Union U17s defeat FC Dallas in Generation adidas Cup final 

The last time a Philadelphia Union team won the Generation adidas Cup was in 2012. Current first-team head coach Jim Curtin guided the U-17s to that triumph, and future US international Zack Steffen was in goal that day as Philadelphia defeated Toronto FC in a penalty shootout.
Fast forward to 2023, and the Philadelphia Under-17 squad capped off a week of strong results with a 1-0 title triumph against FC Dallas at this year’s Generation adidas Cup. A Devon DeCorte goal in the 24th minute from the penalty spot proved to be the difference.
Philadelphia Union vs. FC Dallas | Generation adidas Cup Highlights - U17s Final
In a clash between two of the top academies in the league, both sides showed plenty of quality, looking for an early breakthrough. C.J. Olney nearly replicated the magic of Saturday’s opening goal early on in this one, finding Sal Olivas in the box for a header in the 16th minute. It was an easy save for FC Dallas goalkeeper Julian Eyestone.
Eight minutes later, the referee pointed to the spot for a handball on FC Dallas. DeCorte stepped up to the spot and converted, driving his shot right down the middle as Eyestone dove to his left. FCD carved out a couple of looks before the break, including a free kick in the 32nd minute that Jared Salazar shot straight at Philadelphia goalkeeper Andrew Rick.
Needing to get back into the game, FC Dallas pushed forward, leaving the back line vulnerable to the mazy runs of substitute David Vazquez. FC Dallas midfielder Mikey Murphy was shown a second yellow in the 56th minute. That added an even bigger challenge for an attack that needed a goal against a Union side that had conceded just twice on their way to the final.
Despite being down a man, the chances were there for an FC Dallas equalizer. In the 70th minute, Luke Shreiner hit the side netting with his left foot after a bouncing ball found him free in the box. Five minutes later, a tantalizing cross from Diego Garcia just eluded a couple of runners. That would be the best and last chance of the game for FC Dallas, as the Union celebrated at the final whistle.