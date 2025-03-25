2025 Generation adidas Cup to feature top international clubs & inaugural Girls Division

What they're saying

"Generation adidas Cup showcases MLS’ successful player development pathway on the global stage as MLS academies compete against the world’s best. The quality of international competition and introduction of a new girls competition in 2025 further showcase MLS’ and adidas’ commitment to making Generation adidas Cup the top youth tournament in the world."

"Our partnership with Major League Soccer is central to our growth plans for the sport of soccer in North America. We are committed as a brand to growth at all levels of the game, none more so than at the youth level, which is why we look forward to a marquee event like Generation adidas Cup every year."