ExtraTime Radio: LA keep reloading | Who is biggest MLS offseason signing?

LISTEN: Matt Doyle is back after a hiatus (not by choice), and the guys waste no time breaking down a rust-filled scoreless draw for the US national team against Serbia. After that, it's all MLS. Who is the biggest signing of the MLS offseason thus far? The change of scenery that'll do the most good? What about the biggest loss? You won't want to miss any shows leading up to opening day, so be sure to subscribe on iTunes!

Last week was an ExtraTime Extravaganza – seriously, go back and listen to all five shows if you haven’t already – but that doesn’t mean the guys don’t have something special planned for you on Monday. The Armchair Analyst is back after a month-long absence, and he’s ready to make up for lost time! First, that scoreless draw in San Diego that saw the national team put weeks of training to the test against Serbia. It wasn’t always pretty, especially in the final third, but Doyle says there were some positives and David wonders whether we should just accept that Darlington Nagbe might be better suited to the No. 8. Plus, who won Round 1 of the US playmaker competition between Sacha Kljestan and Benny Feilhaber?

There aren’t any games just yet, but there’s still plenty to talk about in MLS as team-building for 2017 continues. The big news is out in LA, where reports have the Galaxy landing a DP winger that could change the face of the Western Conference. Andrew catches you up on the comings and goings, including Gooch to the Union, then the guys dive into the transactions page to try to decide on the single biggest MLS signing of the offseason. Miguel Almiron? Those Fire DP and TAM signings? The young target forward FC Dallas just beat big-time competition to sign? How about Albert Rusnak at Real Salt Lake? On the flip side, what about biggest losses? Does Dax McCarty fall in that category? How about Jermaine Jones or Kevin Molino? Someone else’s gain is someone’s loss…

In the mailbag, the guys start the Steve Zakuani for Comeback Player of the Year bandwagon and Doyle gives everyone an update on Freddy Adu’s preseason cameo against the Red Bulls.

Miss the ExtraTime Extravaganza? Check out all five shows below!

