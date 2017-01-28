Sounders' Brian Schmetzer: Former star Steve Zakuani on trial, sort of

He started his professional career with the Seattle Sounders, eventually hanging up his cleats at age 26, after injuries limited his ability.

Now, it seems as though Steve Zakuani may be attempting a comeback at the club where he started his MLS journey.

Zakuani has been spotted training with the Sounders daily since the reigning MLS Cup champions opened preseason, and will be traveling with the Sounders in the next phase of training camp, a trip to Arizona.

So is it a real comeback? Sounders head coach addressed the situation with reporters at training on Friday:

Context: Zakuani has been training with the team since late last year. Today Schmetzer said he's "somewhere between training and on trial" — Sounders Beat (@SoundersBeat) January 27, 2017

Zakuani was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2009 MLS SuperDraft. After a promising first two seasons in Seattle, a devastating broken leg early in the 2011 season sidelined him for nearly two full seasons, and after moving to the Portland Timbers in 2014, he retired after that season.

But Zakuani has remained close to the Sounders, serving as a member of the broadcast team in 2016, and has apparently been training for the team for some time. Will he ultimately re-join the Sounders as a player? Stay tuned, as it is surely one of the most potentially inspirational storylines of the MLS preseason.