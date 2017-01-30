Philadelphia Union sign veteran defender Oguchi Onyewu

Philadelphia Union announced the signing of veteran defender Oguchi Onyewu on Monday, bolstering their back line and bringing a longtime US international home after a 15-year club career in Europe.

Technically acquired as a Discovery Signing, Onyewu, 34, has been training with the Union during their preseason and in recent years also spent time in camp with New York City FC, D.C. United and Scottish side Rangers FC. Hampered by injuries, he has not appeared in match action since the 2014-15 season with England's Charlton Athletic.

“Oguchi is a big, physical presence who brings experience and veteran professionalism, important traits that we believe will be an asset for our group of young defenders,” said Philadelphia sporting director Earnie Stewart in a club release. “He provides excellent depth at the center back position and we are pleased that we were able to add him to our squad.”

A native of Olney, Maryland, Onyewu has 69 caps and six goals for the US national team, including major roles in the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups. He has made over 200 appearances in a variety of European leagues including the Belgian, Dutch, Portuguese, Spanish and English top flights, and boasts experience in UEFA Champions League and other European competitions.

Over his club career, the powerful center back – who played two NCAA seasons at Clemson before signing his first professional deal in France in 2002 – has captured two Belgian league titles and one Dutch Cup.