ExtraTime Radio: Your guide to the Eastern Conference as preseason begins

Celebrate the start of preseason with Andrew and David as they take a long, hard look at the Eastern Conference and changes to the CONCACAF Champions League. It's the first of five shows this week, including five exclusive interviews with MLS head coaches and a close look at the Western Conference on Thursday.

Get ready for a massive week of ExtraTime Radio, maybe the biggest ever, as the extravaganza begins. Five shows, five days, five exclusive one-v-one interviews with MLS coaches.

On Tuesday, hear from Dom Kinnear (San Jose) and Mauro Biello (MTL). Wednesday is an all-Texas special with Wilmer Cabrera (HOU) and Oscar Pareja (DAL). Friday's finale features Jason Kreis (ORL) explaining how his wife kept him in the coaching game.

What's the occasion, you ask? Preseason 2017 has officially begun, of course, as teams gathered on Monday for physicals. The guys get in the swing of things by taking a long, hard look at the Eastern Conference picture. Andrew and Dave dive in to tell you the moves you should care about, the holes that need filling, the reasons for optimism and the biggest questions facing the 11 team are fighting for six playoff spots.

In the mailbag, big changes are coming to the CONCACAF Champions League. What do they mean for MLS teams? Does it change the task at hand, namely knocking off Mexican opposition? Is it a good thing for the region?

