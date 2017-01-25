ExtraTime Radio: Texas Derby special with Oscar Pareja and Wilmer Cabrera

LISTEN: Three shows down, two to go as ExtraTime Radio helps you celebrate the start of preseason. In Wednesday's episode, enjoy exclusive interviews with FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo head coaches Oscar Pareja and Wilmer Cabrera, long-time friends who are now Texas Derby foes. Hear as Pareja tells stories from his time with the Colombian national team, and Cabrera raves about the young crop of attacking talent in Houston. You won't want to miss any of this week's shows, so be sure to subscribe on iTunes!

A a star in the Colombian league and off-and-on national teamer, Pareja dishes about his playing days, how Dallas became his home, what the future of the club looks like and what he hopes for his own son, a member of the academy from which FCD plucks future stars.

Don't assume Papi is the only one with a star-studded playing career. Cabrera was more then Pareja's equal back in the day, and he joins the guys ahead of his first season as head coach of the Dynamo after being promoted from within. So how did he land the job? How did the club land Alberth Elis and the other Central and South American stars set to populate the line? What does Cubo need to do in order jump start his career?

Enjoy the show? There's more where that came from. This week is an ExtraTime Radio Extravaganza. Five shows, five days, five exclusive one-v-one interviews with MLS coaches.

Check out Monday's show, a team-by-team Eastern Conference whiparound as preseason begins, then move on to Tuesday's special with Dominic Kinnear (SJ) on the time he won a title in Mexico and Mauro Biello (MTL) explaining how he managed Didier Drogba. Don't forget there is also a comprehensive Western Conference primer coming on Thursday followed by Friday's finale with Jason Kreis (ORL), who tells the guys how his wife kept him in the coaching game when he wanted to quit.

