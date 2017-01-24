ExtraTime Radio: How Biello managed Drogba | Kinnear on "miserable" '16

LISTEN: It's time for the second of five shows this week, including five exclusive interviews with MLS head coaches and a close look at both the Eastern and Western Conferences as preseason begins. In this episode, enjoy exclusive interviews with San Jose head coach Dom Kinnear and Montreal boss Mauro Biello. You won't want to miss any of this week's shows, so be sure to subscribe on iTunes!

The ExtraTime Radio Extravaganza continues with a special Tuesday addition of the show, including exclusive 1v1s with San Jose Earthquakes head coach Dominic Kinnear and Montreal Impact boss Mauro Biello.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Kinnear opened up about the frustration and pressure that's built up in San Jose during the past two playoff-less seasons and what he and the club plan to do in order to bounce back in 2017 as well as the influx of Central Americans in MLS, the shift at the top of the US national team and the five months in Mexico that saw him win a title with Nexaca. You can watch an edited version of the interview here.

After the break, Biello explains how and why he benched a legend in Didier Drogba, what it's like to coach in your hometown and what's next for the Montreal Impact after a devastating loss to Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference Championship. You can watch an edited version of the interview here.

And remember, it's jam-packed week of ExtraTime Radio. Five shows, five days, five exclusive one-v-one interviews with MLS coaches.

Check out Monday's show, a team-by-team Eastern Conference whiparound as preseason begins, then look out for an all-Texas special with Wilmer Cabrera (HOU) and Oscar Pareja (DAL) on Wednesday, a comprehensive Western Conference primer on Thursday and Friday's finale with Jason Kreis (ORL) telling the guys how his wife kept him in the coaching game when he wanted to quit.

