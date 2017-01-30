Report: LA Galaxy to sign French winger Alessandrini as Designated Player

The LA Galaxy have reached a deal with Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille for winger Romain Alessandrini, according to a new report.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday that Alessandrini, 27, will occupy one of the club's two available Designated Player spots and that an announcement is expected sometime this week. ESPNFC followed up on that news with further reporting by Jeff Carlisle, stating that the Galaxy were seeking agreement on a transfer fee "between $1.5 million and $1.7 million" for the gifted attacker.

Later in the day, LA Galaxy Insider Adam Serrano affirmed in a post on the club's website that Alessandrini was en route to Southern California to discuss a DP contract, but that the deal was not yet completed.

The 27-year-old winger would be the Galaxy's third high-profile midfield signing this offseason, after Jermaine Jones' acquisition from Colorado and the arrival of Portuguese mid Joao Pedro. Both of those signings were made possible through the use of Targeted Allocation Money, rather than DP deals.

Alessandrini has seen his role with Olympique Marseille reduced with the arrival of Dimitri Payet from England's West Ham, and has made just six appearances for the French giants this season. In three years there, he has eight goals and 12 assists in 54 league matches.