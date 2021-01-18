MLS NEXT Commitments
We are focused on delivering world-class player development programs for the top talent in the U.S. and Canada. This requires a commitment to the central areas of player development:
Applications
- Applications are closed for the 2021-22 MLS NEXT season
- Please check back in the future for information about applications for the 2022-23 MLS NEXT season
Health & Safety
- U.S. Soccer’s Play On Guidelines
- CDC Considerations for Youth Sports in a COVID-19 environment
- Concussion Facts
- Cardiac Conditions
- Respiratory Conditions
- Athlete Medication Resources
- Injury Recovery
- ImPACT Administration Manual
- ImPACT Concussion Baseline Instructions
- SCAT 5
- Child SCAT 5 (12 years old and younger)
- MLS Next Concussion Identification and Management Protocol
- MLS Next Safety & Wellbeing Policy