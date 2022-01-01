How do I report an injury?

You must complete and sign the Participant Claim Form available on the MLS Next website. Once completed, this form should be sent by email to daclaims@fairlygroup.com and PlayerDevelopmentClaims@mlsplayerdevelopment.com. Injuries must be reported within 72 hours of the injury for coverage to be in effect. It is important that the injury can be traced back to the date of the Sanctioned Activity. If your miss the 72-hour deadline, please notify PlayerDevelopmentClaims@mlsplayerdevelopment.com.