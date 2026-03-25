Teams to watch at the 2026 Generation adidas Cup

They’ll compete against MLS Academy squads across the weeklong competition. MLS teams will look to sweep two age groups for the second year in a row. Also joining the tournament this year are Sockers FC (U16), Connecticut United (U15) and Cedar Stars Academy-Bergen (U15), who earned spots via the MLS NEXT Fest qualifying tournament in December.

Eighteen international teams are making the trip to compete in the Boys’ Division across the Under-15 and Under-16 age groups. That includes tournament newcomers such as FC Barcelona (U15), Boca Juniors (U16) and VfL Wolfsburg (U16).

San Jose Earthquakes

Generally very strong at the younger age groups, the Earthquakes have been in fine form since the start of the calendar year. Seven MLS NEXT matches have yielded a record of 5W-1L-1D, including 21 goals in the past four games. Jeffrey Lara Delgado, Dinolen Shang, Reggie Bailey and Juan Pablo Torres have all been involved in youth national team camps over the past six months.

Orlando City

The Florida heat opens the door for a near year-round schedule for clubs in the Southeast, allowing Orlando to head into action with ample games under its belt. They have an 8W-2L-1D MLS NEXT record since the beginning of 2026. Jaxon Ludwick anchors the back line defensively, while attackers Rijkaard Atali – who has played up with the U-16s – and Maximilliano Alvarez keep the team flying going forward.

Chicago Fire FC

It’s a strong and competitive U-15 group for the Fire, though part of that will be influenced by who plays for which team. For example, U.S. youth national team goalkeeper Alex Bayraktarov has been a starter for the U-16s for parts of the spring. Regardless of where he lines up, other players with high-level experience include Dempsey Biller and Harrison Storey at the back. That helps to set a defensive-first foundation for a team that enters this week on a seven-game unbeaten run.

LAFC

Such is the strength of soccer in Southern California that it is somewhat surprising that LAFC hasn’t managed a deeper run at previous editions of this tournament (the Galaxy had teams finish as runners-up in 2024 and 2025). Perhaps this LAFC group can change that. The attack has clicked into place recently, as forward Shane Jagtiani has eight goals in the past three games. Levi Welch and Aidan Carlos have been in camp with the national team, and they’ll help to strengthen the team in the midfield and defense, respectively.

FC Cincinnati

A strong push at the academy level has raised the standards of the FCC Academy. The younger age group has the quality to score some big results at this event, with the likes of Ryan Schlotterbeck and Ali Divanovic among those to be involved in US youth national team camps.

Cedar Stars Academy-Bergen