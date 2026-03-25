Teams to watch at the 2026 Generation adidas Cup

The 2026 edition of the Generation adidas Cup kicks off on Friday, March 27.
Eighteen international teams are making the trip to compete in the Boys’ Division across the Under-15 and Under-16 age groups. That includes tournament newcomers such as FC Barcelona (U15), Boca Juniors (U16) and VfL Wolfsburg (U16).
They’ll compete against MLS Academy squads across the weeklong competition. MLS teams will look to sweep two age groups for the second year in a row. Also joining the tournament this year are Sockers FC (U16), Connecticut United (U15) and Cedar Stars Academy-Bergen (U15), who earned spots via the MLS NEXT Fest qualifying tournament in December.
Here’s a closer look at some of the domestic teams to watch this week.
San Jose Earthquakes
Generally very strong at the younger age groups, the Earthquakes have been in fine form since the start of the calendar year. Seven MLS NEXT matches have yielded a record of 5W-1L-1D, including 21 goals in the past four games. Jeffrey Lara Delgado, Dinolen Shang, Reggie Bailey and Juan Pablo Torres have all been involved in youth national team camps over the past six months.
Orlando City
The Florida heat opens the door for a near year-round schedule for clubs in the Southeast, allowing Orlando to head into action with ample games under its belt. They have an 8W-2L-1D MLS NEXT record since the beginning of 2026. Jaxon Ludwick anchors the back line defensively, while attackers Rijkaard Atali – who has played up with the U-16s – and Maximilliano Alvarez keep the team flying going forward.
Chicago Fire FC
It’s a strong and competitive U-15 group for the Fire, though part of that will be influenced by who plays for which team. For example, U.S. youth national team goalkeeper Alex Bayraktarov has been a starter for the U-16s for parts of the spring. Regardless of where he lines up, other players with high-level experience include Dempsey Biller and Harrison Storey at the back. That helps to set a defensive-first foundation for a team that enters this week on a seven-game unbeaten run.
LAFC
Such is the strength of soccer in Southern California that it is somewhat surprising that LAFC hasn’t managed a deeper run at previous editions of this tournament (the Galaxy had teams finish as runners-up in 2024 and 2025). Perhaps this LAFC group can change that. The attack has clicked into place recently, as forward Shane Jagtiani has eight goals in the past three games. Levi Welch and Aidan Carlos have been in camp with the national team, and they’ll help to strengthen the team in the midfield and defense, respectively.
FC Cincinnati
A strong push at the academy level has raised the standards of the FCC Academy. The younger age group has the quality to score some big results at this event, with the likes of Ryan Schlotterbeck and Ali Divanovic among those to be involved in US youth national team camps.
Cedar Stars Academy-Bergen
The New Jersey side hasn’t lost in any MLS NEXT games in 2025-26, with a mark of 16W-0L-2D. That includes a shootout win at MLS NEXT Fest this past December, which clinched a spot at the Generation adidas Cup. Forward Christopher Fitanidis recently earned a call to the U-15 national team camp and is among the most talented players in the age group nationwide.
Atlanta United
The dynamism and depth in attack makes Atlanta a tough out at this age group. Noe Santillan, David Ilevbare, Seyi Fakiyesi and Josh Brown have all been involved with youth national teams, while forward Santiago Suarez offers constant danger playing up an age group. In the last three games in March, Atlanta has scored 26 goals, including a 4-0 defeat against Inter Miami.
Philadelphia Union
Both Union sides can be mentioned as possible contenders, given the organization’s process and talent identification. The U-16 squad brings firepower up and down the field, but are extremely potent in the final third. Attacking midfielder Samuel Diaz Gallego pulls the strings behind strikers Timoni Gbalajobi and Jayden Kouadio. Abdoulaye Diop provides the legs and bursts forward in support. If it all clicks, the Union should progress far in the competition.
St. Louis CITY SC
Capable of going toe-to-toe with any team from around the country, the St. Louis U-16s will receive a boost with the expected return of defender Owen Jorgensen. The center back broke his arm in his MLS NEXT Pro debut earlier this month, but is on track to return to the field soon. There are also ample attacking options, including Kane Kraus and Eddie Niles; the handling of top U15 talents Thomas DiMaria, Nick Harris and Miroslav Levkovsky will be interesting, as they will either add to this group or play with their peers. Regardless, the talent and depth are present to make a run.
Houston Dynamo FC
While the Dynamo has the roster to make some noise, the traveling squad will be a significant factor in the caliber of team that lines up. While the team is unlikely to have Matthew Arana available (Mexico U-16 call-up), Sebastiao Nzita brings the kind of dynamism to offer the Dynamo plenty of firepower. He’ll be surrounded by other standouts like Keegan Ahrens, Matthew Shannon and Dylan Reyes.
Sockers FC
The Chicagoland powerhouse is no stranger to on-field success, punching a ticket at this age group. They carry an impressive 17W-3L-3D record in all MLS NEXT competitions and feature the talent up and down the field to secure results. Luka Vukelic offers danger up front, with support from midfielders Dyland Navarro and Brady Hauser.
Seattle Sounders FC
It’s shaping up to be an extremely strong 2010 age group for the Sounders, aiming for the first Generation adidas Cup trophy since 2022. From a results perspective, the team is 6W-1L-1D since the start of 2026. Deyan Radosavljevic and Adin Fikic provide the engine room in central midfield, helping to set the table for Vitalii Kolomiets, Chris Montero and Landon Lucero. There’s every reason to believe in the caliber of talent for Seattle as they make the long trip to the southeast.