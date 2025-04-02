MLS NEXT unveils groundbreaking Quality of Play rankings

MLS NEXT has unveiled its groundbreaking Quality of Play rankings for the U13 and U14 age groups, which go beyond the traditional results of the game to focus on the complete performance of individuals and teams.
The pilot program marks the first time these age groups are ranked on this metric rather than the traditional win-loss-draw standings. The Quality of Play rankings are calculated via Taka’s analytical formula that evaluates game play and focuses on the caliber of a team’s offensive and defensive actions in a match.
MLS NEXT aims to shift the paradigm in player development to focus predominantly on the process and progress in conjunction with individual match results. These rankings are designed to promote positive in-game moments and strategic development among younger age groups rather than placing sole emphasis on athletic traits, which can disproportionately impact games at the youngest ages.
Each club or team will be encouraged to have its own identity (possession, transition-oriented, etc.) and coaches will now have further opportunities to highlight team strengths and areas of improvement. This pilot program also emphasizes nurturing young players’ passion for soccer irrespective of wins and losses.
“At Major League Soccer, one of our core objectives is to develop the next generation of talent to positively impact the professional game,” MLS NEXT Technical Director Luis Robles said in a statement.
“For younger age groups, we prioritize their individual development over competition, though we acknowledge competition’s role in personal growth. This pilot program allows us to evaluate both team and individual performance, helping us track progress while providing more support to players to achieve their goals.”
Taka is a single platform for players and coaches that utilizes industry-leading technology and professional soccer analysts to elevate youth soccer. Taka provides athletes with personalized highlights and exposure, while facilitating streamlined and elevated performance analysis for coaches. Taka currently hosts over 50,000 Athlete Profiles, 20,000 analyzed games and 6 million individual highlights.