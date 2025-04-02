MLS NEXT unveils groundbreaking Quality of Play rankings

MLS NEXT has unveiled its groundbreaking Quality of Play rankings for the U13 and U14 age groups, which go beyond the traditional results of the game to focus on the complete performance of individuals and teams.

The pilot program marks the first time these age groups are ranked on this metric rather than the traditional win-loss-draw standings. The Quality of Play rankings are calculated via Taka’s analytical formula that evaluates game play and focuses on the caliber of a team’s offensive and defensive actions in a match.

MLS NEXT aims to shift the paradigm in player development to focus predominantly on the process and progress in conjunction with individual match results. These rankings are designed to promote positive in-game moments and strategic development among younger age groups rather than placing sole emphasis on athletic traits, which can disproportionately impact games at the youngest ages.