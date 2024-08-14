MLS NEXT to host top young players at Talent ID Events presented by Allstate 

MLS NEXT announced invitational Talent ID Events presented by Allstate that will take place in five different cities across the United States this fall. These events are an opportunity for top players outside of MLS NEXT to showcase their talents for coaches and scouts in the area – all in an MLS NEXT environment and atmosphere.

All Talent ID Events are free, will provide invited participants with a best-in-class MLS NEXT experience, and feature two different sessions per day. Dates and areas for each event include:

Wednesday, August 21 – Denver, Colo.

– Denver, Colo. Friday, September 13 – New York, N.Y.

– New York, N.Y. Friday, October 4 – San Diego, Calif.

– San Diego, Calif. Wednesday, October 25 – San Antonio, Texas

– San Antonio, Texas Friday, November 15 – Orlando, Fla.

“All players should have the opportunity to achieve their dreams in soccer regardless of location or socioeconomic background, and these Talent ID events are integral in accomplishing this,” said MLS Vice President of Player Youth and Development Fred Lipka and MLS NEXT Technical Director Luis Robles.

The events are created in partnership with Allstate, a U.S. soccer advocate committed to growing the game by investing in programs that create equitable access. MLS NEXT is dedicated to creating more opportunities for talented players in the United States and Canada to join the program and enhance their careers.