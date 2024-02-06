MLS NEXT Development Grant Program: What to know & how it works

If a player joins an MLS academy directly from an Elite Academy and goes on to sign as a Homegrown with the same MLS club (excluding any short-term agreements), the MLS NEXT Elite Academy will be eligible for a one-time payment. If the player signs an MLS NEXT Pro contract immediately before signing an MLS contract, the Elite Academy would remain eligible for the Development Grant. If a player signs their first professional contract with a club outside of MLS or registers with a different team (non-Elite Academy or foreign club) prior to signing an MLS contract, the player’s former Elite Academy will not be eligible for the Development Grant.