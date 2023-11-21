MLS NEXT announces recipients of 2023 Delivering Access presented by DoorDash

Modesto Ajax United strives to meet the needs in their community by providing access to athletes who may not be able to afford playing elite soccer by supplying scholarships and transportation and removing barriers to access in the area. The goal is to bridge the gap and provide financial support to deserving families to ensure they have access to the highest level of soccer. One area Ajax will aim to utilize the funds is for the community of Los Banos – a city approximately one hour south of Modesto. Ajax recently provided three players from Los Banos with full scholarships and Delivering Access will assist in expanding that number to more young athletes in the region.