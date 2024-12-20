MLS NEXT adds Michigan Futbol Academy as 2025-26 expansion club

MLS NEXT announced Michigan Futbol Academy (MFA) as the first expansion club to join the program for the 2025-26 season. MFA, which will be affiliated with the recently announced MLS NEXT Pro team in Grand Rapids, will begin play in MLS NEXT in the fall of 2025 and compete in all six age groups – U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, and U19. The Grand Rapids-based academy will become the fifth team in MLS NEXT to have an affiliation with an independent MLS NEXT Pro club, joining Carolina Core FC, Connecticut United FC, Jacksonville Armada FC, and Chattanooga FC, which will start competing in MLS NEXT in 2025-26.

On Tuesday, MLS NEXT Pro announced the addition of a sixth independent club in the league, which will be based in Grand Rapids and plans to begin play in 2027. The Grand Rapids team, currently known as West Michigan Soccer, will be primarily owned by David Van Andel and his family, with roles held by his sons Jesse, Aaron, Kyle, and Christian Van Andel. Dan DeVos and his family will hold a minority stake, with his son Cole DeVos also playing a key leadership role.

“We’re excited to welcome Michigan Futbol Academy into MLS NEXT as the first expansion club of the 2025-26 class,” said MLS NEXT General Manager Kyle Albrecht. “MFA has created a terrific infrastructure in Western Michigan, and their affiliation with the MLS NEXT Pro team launching in Grand Rapids will continue to grow the Pro Player Pathway in the region.”

Through the club’s mission, MFA is dedicated to providing elite coaching and high-level training to all of their players. These efforts help young athletes develop their on-field skills as well as deepening their love for the game of soccer. This holistic development extends beyond the field with the club’s commitment to teaching core values that assist in the growth of players as people and not just athletes. MFA’s club infrastructure includes a budget-friendly approach to make the game more accessible to families along with access to top-end facilities, which utilize multiple turf fields during the winter months.

“The affiliation with the MLS NEXT Pro team in Grand Rapids is a key milestone as we collectively work to produce top-tier talent and future leaders in the sport,” said Sam Nichols, executive director of Michigan Sports Academies, the parent organization of MFA. “This affiliation will help provide our athletes with a clear pathway from youth soccer to the professional level. It’s a testament to all the work that has been done to prepare our club for this moment and we are grateful to the Van Andel and DeVos families as well as MLS NEXT for their trust and ongoing partnership.”

MFA will begin hosting MLS NEXT Talent ID camps across the state on Monday, January 6. For more information on the club and upcoming Talent ID camps, email mlsnext@michiganfutbolacademy.com.