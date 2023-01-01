Our Mission

MLS GO is Major League Soccer’s youth soccer experience, with the mission of creating an inclusive and elevated recreational experience for boys and girls of all levels. Fun and affordability are at the heart of MLS GO with the ambition of enabling more kids to play soccer.

MLS GO is offered to boys and girls, ages 4-14. Whether destined for the professional ranks or looking to get their first experience in the sport, MLS GO is the first step in the pathway where we invite all to learn fundamental soccer skills and develop a lasting love of the game.

By offering local communities a structured introductory soccer program with connections to a developmental pathway, we’re enabling greater access to the sport — seeking to remove any barriers to participating in the game we love.

Let’s GO play!

Our Operators

MLS GO is launching in 2023 in select cities across the U.S.