Major League Soccer (MLS) launched the MLS GO PLAY FUND, an initiative that will support greater access to youth recreational soccer through MLS GO leagues and advance MLS GO’s objective of removing economic barriers to play.
The MLS GO PLAY Fund will allocate funds annually as part of the commitment from MLS to MLS GO League operators and individual players to help offset seasonal costs and ensuring as many children as possible can participate in youth recreational soccer programs.
Starting in 2024, MLS will provide two types of grants for MLS GO – organization and individual grants. Applications for MLS GO PLAY FUND grants will be facilitated through the RCX Sports Foundation. Further details, including criteria and how to apply can be found here.