Welcome to the MLS GO PLAYBOOK! The PLAYBOOK is tailored exclusively to MLS GO as a free tool for coaches of all skill levels to step onto the field and guide a team and player to a successful season.
Each learning manual is designed to be age specific and encourages coaching in a positive way to keep kids engaged and help them learn the game.
The training sessions have been built with the objective of developing technical, tactical, physical, and mental skills for children. Through MLS GO and the content within the PLAYBOOK, kids will have fun, build self-confidence, and develop a love for the game.