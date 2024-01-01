Welcome to the MLS GO PLAYBOOK! The PLAYBOOK is tailored exclusively to MLS GO as a free tool for coaches of all skill levels to step onto the field and guide a team and player to a successful season. ​

Each learning manual is designed to be age specific and encourages coaching in a positive way to keep kids engaged and help them learn the game.​

The training sessions have been built with the objective of developing technical, tactical, physical, and mental skills for children. Through MLS GO and the content within the PLAYBOOK, kids will have fun, build self-confidence, and develop a love for the game.

U4-U5: Learning and Discovery

At this age, it is not about asking them to play a sport, but instead about instilling the development of balance and motor skills. ​

U6-U7: Have Fun​ ​

This is the first age group where children begin to understand the rules and FUNdamentals of the game.​

U8-U9: Learning by Playing​

At 7 and 8 years old, children don’t play to learn, they learn by playing. The goal for coaches at this age is to fuel their appetite for fun, while creating a structure that allows players to progressively understand the game.

U10-U11: Supporting Development

U10-U11 is a big jump from the previous age groups. At 9 and 10 years old, the field is larger, and the playing format is different.

U12-U13: In Full Development

At U12-U13, young players begin to attend middle school, and there are many physical, mental, and social changes occurring. Each of these factors must be taken into consideration when coaching a soccer team at this age.

U14-U15: Progressive Transition to 11v11 Soccer

​At 13 and 14 years old, players are entering the adolescence stage which will see the consolidation of solid technical and tactical skills.