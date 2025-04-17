Generation adidas Cup: Atlanta United U18s knock out Inter Milan

The knockout round of the 2025 Generation adidas Cup kicked off Wednesday with the Round of 16.

Here’s a rundown of how things shook out in the Championship Bracket, bringing us closer to crowning winners.

The first-ever Girls Division also began, as the Girls Academy All-Star teams competed against European opposition.

CF Montréal , who defeated Barça Residency Academy 2-1, await the Galaxy on Thursday in the quarterfinals. Eloi Breton bagged a first-half brace for the Canadian side.

The Galaxy used a second-half flurry of goals to win. Aaron Medina, Giovanni Salazar and Alexis Mondragon powered the attack, all scoring after the break.

Both the Columbus Crew and LA Galaxy looked strong in knockout wins over MLS counterparts. The clubs advanced via 3-0 victories, with LA defeating Nashville SC and Columbus beating the San Jose Earthquakes .

Prince Forfor played a central role in Columbus’ victory, scoring goals in the 24th and 30th minutes to put the Crew up 2-0. Jamil Danjaji added a third, securing a quarterfinal meeting with PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch side knocked out LAFC, 3-1.

Charlotte FC secured a big upset, beating the Philadelphia Union in a penalty shootout. Keegan Kerr scored in the 44th minute for Charlotte, though the lead lasted just 11 minutes, thanks to an equalizer from the Union’s Olatimoni Gbalajobi. Charlotte ultimately triumphed 4-3 in the shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Next up for Charlotte is a clash with Real Salt Lake. Thanks to a second-half goal from Rowan Martin, RSL advanced to the quarterfinals courtesy of a 1-0 win against Japanese side FC Tokyo.