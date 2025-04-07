2025 Generation adidas Cup Rising XI: Who could become MLS stars?

The 2025 Generation adidas Cup will take place from April 12-20 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, pitting MLS Academies and MLS Elite Academies against clubs from around the world.

The 6-foot-6 goalkeeper, who only turned 16 in February, has the size to be a high-level pro and has already earned playing time with Austin FC ’s U18 team. Burchfield can use GA Cup to stake his claim as one of the best prospects in goal.

The left-sided defender recently helped Canada’s U17s qualify for this year’s FIFA U17 World Cup. Primarily a center back, he has the mobility and athleticism to dominate at the club level. His passing from the back impresses as well, and he can slow down top attackers in the U18 age group.

After establishing himself as one of the top 2010-born US prospects, Alexander-Munoz routinely plays up against older opponents. He’s primarily a defender, likely to line up as a right back or central defender, though he can play a holding midfield role in a pinch. Alexander-Munoz's passing ability is a standout feature, and his physical development will play a prominent role in determining his future position.

A 2009-born center back, Nystrom was called into the US U16 national team camp in February. He’s comfortable with the ball, can play under pressure and has the accuracy to hit long switches from the back. Defensively, he can match up with the best from the age group in 1-on-1 situations. Nystrom has played with Portland 's U18 and U16 teams.

Robert Turdean, Chicago Fire FC

A homegrown signing for Chicago, Turdean has primarily played up in the U18 age group, despite only turning 15 this past January. He is still young enough that he's yet to carve out a clear position, since he can play through the middle or out wide. Regardless of where he lines up, Turdean is an exciting attacker who can take players on with the ball or pick apart opposing defenses with his passing range.

Nathan Tchoumba, Colorado Rapids

A central midfielder with soft feet and impressive technical ability, Tchoumba’s skill is matched by his physical prowess. He has already played with older age groups, though he does feature against the 2010s. Tchoumba has the quality to make an impact higher up the field as a more attack-minded midfielder, though he is more than capable in a box-to-box or even holding role.

Matthew Arana, Houston Dynamo FC

A highlight-reel attacking midfielder, Arana has tremendous close control and can open up the game off the dribble. He played for Mexico’s U15 team earlier this year, scoring two goals and adding two assists in a matchup against the United States. Regularly playing up with the Dynamo U16s, he is the kind of player who can consistently make things happen in the attacking third.

Kaedren Spivey, San Jose Earthquakes