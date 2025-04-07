2025 Generation adidas Cup Rising XI: Who could become MLS stars?

The 2025 Generation adidas Cup will take place from April 12-20 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, pitting MLS Academies and MLS Elite Academies against clubs from around the world.
Past iterations of GA Cup have seen MLS academy talents announce themselves on a high-level stage. In recent years, current first-team players like Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), Stuart Hawkins (Seattle Sounders FC), Stefan Chirila (FC Cincinnati), Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew) and Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls) have made waves.
Which rising stars could leave their mark in 2025? Here is this year's Rising XI.
Thomas Burchfield, Austin FC
The 6-foot-6 goalkeeper, who only turned 16 in February, has the size to be a high-level pro and has already earned playing time with Austin FC’s U18 team. Burchfield can use GA Cup to stake his claim as one of the best prospects in goal.
August Nystrom, Portland Timbers
A 2009-born center back, Nystrom was called into the US U16 national team camp in February. He’s comfortable with the ball, can play under pressure and has the accuracy to hit long switches from the back. Defensively, he can match up with the best from the age group in 1-on-1 situations. Nystrom has played with Portland's U18 and U16 teams.
Jeremiah Alexander-Munoz, Charlotte FC
After establishing himself as one of the top 2010-born US prospects, Alexander-Munoz routinely plays up against older opponents. He’s primarily a defender, likely to line up as a right back or central defender, though he can play a holding midfield role in a pinch. Alexander-Munoz's passing ability is a standout feature, and his physical development will play a prominent role in determining his future position.
Clovis Archange, Orlando City SC
The left-sided defender recently helped Canada’s U17s qualify for this year’s FIFA U17 World Cup. Primarily a center back, he has the mobility and athleticism to dominate at the club level. His passing from the back impresses as well, and he can slow down top attackers in the U18 age group.
Robert Turdean, Chicago Fire FC
A homegrown signing for Chicago, Turdean has primarily played up in the U18 age group, despite only turning 15 this past January. He is still young enough that he's yet to carve out a clear position, since he can play through the middle or out wide. Regardless of where he lines up, Turdean is an exciting attacker who can take players on with the ball or pick apart opposing defenses with his passing range.
Nathan Tchoumba, Colorado Rapids
A central midfielder with soft feet and impressive technical ability, Tchoumba’s skill is matched by his physical prowess. He has already played with older age groups, though he does feature against the 2010s. Tchoumba has the quality to make an impact higher up the field as a more attack-minded midfielder, though he is more than capable in a box-to-box or even holding role.
Matthew Arana, Houston Dynamo FC
A highlight-reel attacking midfielder, Arana has tremendous close control and can open up the game off the dribble. He played for Mexico’s U15 team earlier this year, scoring two goals and adding two assists in a matchup against the United States. Regularly playing up with the Dynamo U16s, he is the kind of player who can consistently make things happen in the attacking third.
Kaedren Spivey, San Jose Earthquakes
A homegrown signing for San Jose, Spivey is part of what looks to be a high-quality 2009 age group among US-eligible players. He’s an intelligent player with the physical tools to excel against his peers. He’s still at the point in his career where he can figure out what his best and most effective position could be. Primarily a central midfielder, he could also play out wide given his athletic ability. Spivey recently made his MLS NEXT Pro debut and should feature prominently with The Town FC.
Jamil Danjaji, Columbus Crew
One of the top attackers from the 2010 age group, Danjaji is a prolific scorer who can play through the middle or out wide in a front three. His dynamism and athleticism allow him to excel against his peers, and he’s regularly played up with the Crew’s U16 team. He has high-level potential and could be one of the most effective attacking players at this year’s GA Cup.
Malik Jakupovic, Philadelphia Union
The Union striker profiles as a classic No. 9: he's big, moves well and is a presence in the penalty area. Getting on the end of chances and finishing them off are Jakupovic's specialties, as he is one of the most prolific goal-scorers in MLS NEXT. He has improved significantly over the past year and is knocking on the door of playing a role in MLS NEXT Pro, while also earning call-ups to the US U16 national team. The bulk of his minutes have recently come with the U18 age group, as he is at a point where he can bully defenders his own age.
Tyler Brown, Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Since excelling at last year’s GA Cup, Brown has been on fire for the Whitecaps. Playing for both the U16 and U18 teams, he has scored 28 times in the 2024-25 season, among the top five in the U16 age group. That includes a hat trick against Portland’s U16s on March 22. A striker who works the channels and can offer a real threat, he’ll look to get amongst the goals in Florida.