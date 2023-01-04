eMLS

FIFA 23 ratings: Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne leads updated Top 10

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Lorenzo Insigne FIFA23

Already Major League Soccer’s highest-paid star, Lorenzo Insigne is also now the league’s best-rated player in FIFA 23 after a ratings refresh was announced this week.

Toronto FC’s Designated Player leads the way at 83 overall – one notch better than former Italy teammate and fellow 2020 Euro champion Giorgio Chiellini. The veteran LAFC defender is one of three straight Black & Gold standouts (followed by Carlos Vela and Gareth Bale at 81 and 80, respectively) on the list after capturing the MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double last season.

The updated top 10 also includes 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), as well as runner-up Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC) – both at 79 overall.

83
TOR_Lorenzo_Insigne_HEA
Lorenzo Insigne
Forward · Toronto FC
82
Giorgio Chiellini LAFC Head
Giorgio Chiellini
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club
81
LAFC_Carlos_Vela_HEA
Carlos Vela
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club
80
Gareth Bale LAFC Head
Gareth Bale
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club
79
NE_Carles_Gil_HEA
Carles Gil
Midfielder · New England Revolution
79
ATX_Sebastián_Driussi_HEA
Sebastián Driussi
Midfielder · Austin FC
79
MIN_Emanuel_Reynoso_HEA
Emanuel Reynoso
Midfielder · Minnesota United FC
79
NSH_Mukhtar_Hany_HEA
Hany Mukhtar
Midfielder · Nashville SC
79
TOR_Frederico_Bernardeschi_Head
Federico Bernardeschi
Forward · Toronto FC
79
CLB_Lucas_Zelarayan_HEA
Lucas Zelarayán
Midfielder · Columbus Crew
79
MIA_Alejandro Pozuelo_Head
Alejandro Pozuelo
Midfielder · Inter Miami CF
79
LA_Javier_Hernandez_HEA
Chicharito
Forward · LA Galaxy
