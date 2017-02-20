Kick Off: Fire continue perfect preseason | Jordan Morris star-gazing

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Weekend preseason results

Among Sunday's preseason games, Chicago continued their perfect exhibition run with another goal party in a 5-2 victory over Miami FC. Elsewhere, Toronto FC posted a pair of split-squad wins over Orlando City. READ MORE

A near-stunner from @Juninho19CF but David Arshakyan makes no mistake with the rebound. #cf97 pic.twitter.com/5ZOqUJ9X3M — Chicago Fire (@ChicagoFire) February 20, 2017

That followed a massive 14-club slate Saturday, when reigning league MVP David Villa was notably sent off for violent conduct against an opponent, following a formal review by the VAR official during Houston's 3-1 defeat of NYCFC. READ MORE

'Caps attack shorthanded for CCL

Vancouver will be missing a significant portion of the attack when they open their CONCACAF CHampions League quarterfinal tie with the Red Bulls on Thursday (8pm ET | UDN). Whitecaps boss Carl Robinson will be light Christian Bolanos, Nicolas Mezquida and Yordy Reyna due to injuries, while latest addition Fredy Montero is still gaining match fitness. READ MORE

On the other hand, the Red Bulls shouldn't have any such worries. With three players back in training, head coach Jesse Marsch expects to have everyone available for their first competitive game of the campaign. READ MORE

Red Bulls add Panamanian RB Murillo

Speaking of the New York Red Bulls, they have boosted their right back ranks by swinging a loan deal for Panama international Michael Amir Murillo. The 21-year-old has made nine appearances for Panama, most recently at the 2017 Copa Centroamericana. READ MORE

Jordan Morris, breaking barriers and star-gazing

Major League Soccer fans, and especially those in Seattle, have spent a considerable amount of time and effort getting to know all about Sounders phenom Jordan Morris in the last year. One thing you may not know, however, is that he's had to struggle with Type 1 Diabetes as he carves out his young pro career. READ MORE

As for on-the-field matters, Morris revealed in a recent podcast sit-down with The Ringer that he's been studying off-the-ball movement by watching star players such as Javier Hernandez and Luis Suarez. READ MORE

New kids on the MLS block

With expansion clubs Atlanta and Minnesota moving ever closer to their league debuts, Charles Boehm has put the pair under a microscope to preview what you should expect to see when they hit the field running in early March. READ MORE

Harkes, the next generation, in DC

D.C. United rookie Ian Harkes spoke to FourFourTwo about his aim to follow in large footsteps with the club. Of course, that may be easier said than done, what with fans holding fond memories of father John's glory days with the club back in the '90s. READ MORE

TFC trialist hoping for a deal

Finnish free agent defender Johan Brunell isn't sure if his month-long trial will lead to a contract offer, but he feeling pretty hopeful about his chances. READ MORE | FUN PHOTO

Great Scott! Sounders host testimonial

The Seattle Sounders have announced that they will hold a testimonial match for longtime defender Zach Scott on March 1. The full proceeds from the game will go to benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Fund, the Sounders’ RAVE Foundation and a college fund for Scott’s three children. READ MORE

A little levity in Minnesota and LA

The Sideline takes a quick look at some of the preseason marketing done by MLS clubs, which often gives players like Minnesota's duo of Miguel Ibarra and Christian Ramirez the chance to make a little mirth during photo shoots. READ MORE

Speaking of extracurricular shenanigans, we'll leave you with Conan O'Brien's photo from when he caught up with LA Galaxy ace Giovani dos Santos for a little kick-about during a break in his recent international duty with Mexico:

