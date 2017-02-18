2017 Preseason - Saturday, Feb. 18: A packed slate

Saturday, Feb. 18 brings MLS preseason action in full force, with a slate of games you can watch live -- and one scrimmage on which we'll fill you in. We'll share streams here on MLSsoccer.com when available, of course. Here's what you can expect today, and how to watch:

3 p.m. ET - New England Revolution vs. Colorado Rapids; stream

3:30 pm ET - Reno 1868 vs. San Jose Earthquakes

4:30 pm ET - Atlanta United FC vs. Columbus Crew SC; stream via the Charleston Battery site

5 pm ET - Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United; stream forthcoming via the Tampa Bay Rowdies' YouTube

5:30 pm ET - New York Red Bulls vs. Sporting Kansas City; stream

7 pm ET - Charleston Battery vs. Seattle Sounders; stream via the Charleston Battery site

7:30 pm ET - Philadelphia Union vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies; stream forthcoming via the Rowdies' YouTube

8 pm ET - NYCFC vs. Houston Dynamo; stream

TBD - LA Galaxy vs. Alashkert FC (closed-door scrimmage)

Check back here for lineups and results throughout the day.